Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Sets New 52-Week High at $152.61

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $152.61 and last traded at $152.40, with a volume of 10525 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.62.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

Get Waste Management alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.63. The company has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,925 shares of company stock worth $25,654,848 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.