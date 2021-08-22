SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Stock Price Down 2.7%

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) dropped 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.84 and last traded at $26.93. Approximately 5,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 369,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.49.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,817 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 0.4% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 141,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 37,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile (NYSE:SKM)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

