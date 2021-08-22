UBS Group Increases Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Price Target to CHF 1,745

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) had its target price increased by analysts at UBS Group from CHF 1,230 to CHF 1,745 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAUHY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,745.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHY opened at $93.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.02. Straumann has a 12-month low of $45.91 and a 12-month high of $96.02.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

