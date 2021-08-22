Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Erste Group

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Erste Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Tencent from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Tencent in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. DZ Bank lowered Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.18 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tencent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.84.

Get Tencent alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCEHY opened at $56.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.60. Tencent has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40. The company has a market capitalization of $538.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.44.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Tencent had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $20.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.