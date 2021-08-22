Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Short Interest Up 14.9% in July

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 735,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 205,969.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,311 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 206,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 83,911 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 221,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,058 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 82,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 20,915 shares during the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.13. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
About Honda Motor
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.
