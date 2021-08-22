Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Short Interest Up 14.9% in July

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 735,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 205,969.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,311 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 206,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 83,911 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 221,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,058 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 82,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 20,915 shares during the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.13. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $32.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $97.92 earnings per share. Honda Motor’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

