Critical Review: American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) & Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA)

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) and Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for American Outdoor Brands and Escalade, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Outdoor Brands 0 0 6 0 3.00 Escalade 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Outdoor Brands presently has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.28%. Escalade has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.00%. Given Escalade’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Escalade is more favorable than American Outdoor Brands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.7% of American Outdoor Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of Escalade shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Escalade shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and Escalade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Outdoor Brands 6.65% 11.57% 9.53% Escalade 9.25% 20.34% 13.06%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and Escalade’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Outdoor Brands $276.69 million 1.38 $18.41 million $2.16 12.54 Escalade $273.65 million 1.16 $25.93 million $1.82 12.71

Escalade has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Outdoor Brands. American Outdoor Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Escalade, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products. The company sells its products through e-commerce and traditional distribution channels under the Marksman, Defender, Harvester, and Adventure brand lanes. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.

About Escalade

Escalade, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods or Escalade Sports segment, which contains different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation and fitness products. Its brands include Bear Archery and Trophy Ridge archery accessories; STIGA and Ping-Pong table tennis; Accudart and Unicorn darting; Onix pickleball equipment; Goalrilla, Goalsetter, Goaliath, and Silverback residential in-ground basketball systems; the STEP fitness products; Woodplay playsets; Cue and Case Sales billiard accessories; and Lifeline personal fitness products. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

