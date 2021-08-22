Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $42.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CWH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their price objective on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camping World from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.90.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $36.60 on Wednesday. Camping World has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 3.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Camping World will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,434. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the second quarter worth about $644,000. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in Camping World during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World by 286.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Camping World by 130,633.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 11,757 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Camping World by 12.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

