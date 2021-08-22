Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beam Global produces patented infrastructure products for the electrification of transportation. It produces products for electric vehicle charging, outdoor media and energy security. Beam Global, formerly known as Envision Solar, is based in San Diego California. “

BEEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Beam Global stock opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. Beam Global has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.31. The company has a market cap of $170.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.63.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 91.34%. Analysts predict that Beam Global will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,834.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $51,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $702,925. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEEM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Global by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,798,000 after acquiring an additional 401,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Beam Global by 4,755.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 266,331 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Beam Global during the 1st quarter worth $5,498,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Global by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,560,000 after acquiring an additional 105,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beam Global by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 80,530 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

