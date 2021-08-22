CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Shares of CBTX stock opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. CBTX has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $33.29.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. CBTX had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 25.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBTX will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBTX by 137.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CBTX by 89.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of CBTX by 105,216.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CBTX by 91.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CBTX by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

