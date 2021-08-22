Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $85.63, but opened at $70.43. Fate Therapeutics shares last traded at $71.50, with a volume of 52,685 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $306,615.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,474 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,315. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FATE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.82. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.64.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The company’s revenue was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

