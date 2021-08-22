salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $290.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target lifted by Wolfe Research from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRM. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $280.91.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $256.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.21. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Insiders sold 593,481 shares of company stock valued at $145,279,492 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after purchasing an additional 299,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after acquiring an additional 707,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,353,737,000 after acquiring an additional 499,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after acquiring an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

