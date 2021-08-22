Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,700 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 163,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 281.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Adyen to a “sell” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,000.00.

ADYYF opened at $3,124.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,588.58. Adyen has a one year low of $1,501.00 and a one year high of $3,124.87.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

