GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GNNDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.00.

OTCMKTS:GNNDY opened at $212.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. GN Store Nord A/S has a one year low of $207.85 and a one year high of $286.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.52.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

