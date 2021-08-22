Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) to Hold

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

ECIFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. AlphaValue raised Electricité de France to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

OTCMKTS ECIFY opened at $2.60 on Friday. Electricité de France has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.59.

About Electricité de France

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

