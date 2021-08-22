Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Barclays

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target upped by Barclays from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.50.

WMT opened at $151.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $424.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 740,227 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $105,215,865.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,216,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,138,017.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,164,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,785,954,868. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 8.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 8.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $692,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Walmart by 20.3% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 48,066 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $704,000. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

