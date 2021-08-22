Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chiyoda Corporation engages in the provision of engineering services. Its operating segment consists of Engineering and Other segments. Engineering segment provides industrial machinery consulting, planning, design, construction, procurement, commissioning and maintenance services. Other segment deals with temporary staffing, information technology and travel services. Chiyoda Corporation is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan. “

CHYCY stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93. Chiyoda has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Chiyoda Corp. engages in the provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Others. The Engineering segment engages in the consulting, planning, design, construction, procurement, commissioning and maintenance services for industrial machinery. The Others segment deals with the temporary staffing and travel services.

