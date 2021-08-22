Head-To-Head Comparison: Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) and Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO)

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) and Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Piedmont Lithium and Largo Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piedmont Lithium 0 0 8 0 3.00 Largo Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

Piedmont Lithium presently has a consensus price target of $83.75, indicating a potential upside of 61.12%. Largo Resources has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.94%. Given Largo Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Largo Resources is more favorable than Piedmont Lithium.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.5% of Piedmont Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Piedmont Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Piedmont Lithium and Largo Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A N/A Largo Resources 13.44% 8.96% 7.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Piedmont Lithium and Largo Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A -$5.67 million ($0.68) -76.44 Largo Resources $121.62 million 6.79 $6.76 million $0.11 116.09

Largo Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Piedmont Lithium. Piedmont Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Largo Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Largo Resources beats Piedmont Lithium on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

