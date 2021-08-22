Contrasting Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) & Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Computer Services alerts:

This table compares Computer Services and Marathon Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Services $291.34 million 5.66 $55.40 million N/A N/A Marathon Digital $4.36 million 805.76 -$10.45 million ($0.12) -293.83

Computer Services has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Digital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Computer Services and Marathon Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Marathon Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00

Marathon Digital has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.13%. Given Marathon Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than Computer Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Computer Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Computer Services has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Digital has a beta of 4.5, meaning that its stock price is 350% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Services and Marathon Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Services 18.72% 22.22% 14.09% Marathon Digital -78.08% -2.25% -2.23%

Computer Services Company Profile

Computer Services, Inc. provides information technology solutions and services to meet the business needs of financial institutions and corporate entities. It delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Its integrated banking solutions include check imaging, cash management, branch and merchant capture, internet and mobile banking, print and mail, and online document delivery services, corporate intranets, secure Web hosting, e-messaging, teller and platform services, ATM and debit card service and support, payments solutions, risk assessment, network management, cloud-based managed services, and compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security and fraud prevention. Computer Services was founded by John A. Williams on March 19, 1965 and is headquartered in Paducah, KY.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.