Short Interest in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Increases By 15.0%

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,110,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 17,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 307,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 37,049 shares in the last quarter. TRV GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,638,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Sesen Bio has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.76. The company has a market cap of $196.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts predict that Sesen Bio will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Sesen Bio from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

