Short Interest in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Declines By 15.7%

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,600 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 153,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter worth $2,002,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 33.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 79,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter worth $460,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Territorial Bancorp by 10.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter worth $353,000. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Territorial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $30.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.77%.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

