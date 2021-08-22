Financial Analysis: First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) versus M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP)

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) and M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Financial Northwest and M&F Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Northwest 0 0 2 0 3.00 M&F Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Financial Northwest presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.58%. Given First Financial Northwest’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Financial Northwest is more favorable than M&F Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

First Financial Northwest has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M&F Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Financial Northwest pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. M&F Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. First Financial Northwest pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Northwest has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Financial Northwest is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.1% of First Financial Northwest shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of First Financial Northwest shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of M&F Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Financial Northwest and M&F Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Northwest $60.56 million 2.58 $8.56 million $0.88 18.63 M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Financial Northwest has higher revenue and earnings than M&F Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Northwest and M&F Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Northwest 18.71% 6.99% 0.79% M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

First Financial Northwest beats M&F Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family residential loans; multifamily and commercial real estate loans; construction/land loans for the construction of single-family residences, condominiums, townhouses, multifamily properties, and residential developments; business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and savings account loans. The company also provides online and telephone banking services, as well as ATMs. As of December 31, 2020, it operated six retail branches in King County, five retail branches in Snohomish County, and two retail branches in Pierce County, Washington. First Financial Northwest, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Renton, Washington.

About M&F Bancorp

M&F Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Mechanics and Farmers Bank. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mechanics and Farmers Bank. It offers banking services which includes checking accounts; savings accounts; Negotiable Order of Withdrawal accounts; money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; loans for real estate, construction, businesses, personal use, home improvement and automobiles; equity lines of credit; credit lines; consumer loans; credit cards; safe deposit boxes; bank money orders; internet banking; electronic funds transfer services including wire transfers; traveler’s checks; and notary services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

