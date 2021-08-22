Avanti Acquisition (NYSE:AVAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 72,336 shares.The stock last traded at $9.70 and had previously closed at $9.70.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAN. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the second quarter worth $26,000. Twin Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the first quarter worth $98,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the second quarter worth $107,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the first quarter worth $171,000. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

