China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Sees Large Volume Increase

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 39,351 shares.The stock last traded at $13.94 and had previously closed at $13.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

The company has a market cap of $576.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.75.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.85. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. China Yuchai International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.52%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shah Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,547,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,909,000 after buying an additional 45,199 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,662,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,658,000 after buying an additional 179,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 113,640 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 81,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 21,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Company Profile (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.