JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Up 7.2%

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) shot up 7.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.40 and last traded at $40.18. 7,485 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,984,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.48.

Several research firms have weighed in on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price target on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.00.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. JinkoSolar’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in JinkoSolar by 163.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,058,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after buying an additional 1,276,394 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in JinkoSolar by 871.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,121,000 after buying an additional 1,111,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JinkoSolar by 143.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,663,000 after buying an additional 1,056,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in JinkoSolar by 2,619.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,928,000 after buying an additional 944,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the first quarter worth approximately $14,290,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the design, development, production and marketing of photovoltaic products, and solar system integration services. It focuses on vertically integrated solar power products manufacturing business from silicon ingots, wafers, and cells to solar modules. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

