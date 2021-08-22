Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.17 and last traded at $29.10. Approximately 56,627 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 13,142,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.54.

LI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, cut their target price on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.65.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion and a PE ratio of -178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.83.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 35.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 117.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,344,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,869 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in Li Auto by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,922,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,060,000 after acquiring an additional 361,525 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Li Auto during the 1st quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Li Auto by 658.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after acquiring an additional 576,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

