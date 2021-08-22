Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) shares fell 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.33 and last traded at $14.66. 11,095 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 959,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.71.
Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter.
About Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL)
Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.
Featured Story: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.