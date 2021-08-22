Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) shares fell 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.33 and last traded at $14.66. 11,095 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 959,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.71.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 538.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vedanta by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

