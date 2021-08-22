Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

RYCEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.21. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

