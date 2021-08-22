Societe Generale Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF)

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

UNPRF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Uniper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.27 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Uniper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.27.

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of Uniper stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. Uniper has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.53.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.