Stifel Nicolaus Increases Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $675.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $600.00 to $675.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.27% from the stock’s current price.

ADBE has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.84.

Shares of ADBE opened at $647.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $308.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $605.08. Adobe has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $652.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 52.5% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 709 shares of the software company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the software company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 21.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the software company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

