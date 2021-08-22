Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) will post sales of $111.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frank’s International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.00 million. Frank’s International posted sales of $84.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frank’s International will report full-year sales of $422.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $418.50 million to $426.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $485.90 million, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $488.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Frank’s International.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the second quarter worth about $31,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Frank’s International in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Frank’s International during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frank’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Frank’s International in the first quarter worth $58,000. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FI stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $618.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.40. Frank’s International has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $5.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.91.

Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.

