ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) PT Raised to $74.00 at Citigroup

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.63% from the company’s previous close.

ZIM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $49.90.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,436,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,651,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

