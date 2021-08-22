The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $360.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.27.

NYSE:EL opened at $330.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $200.56 and a 52-week high of $336.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,234 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $1,288,109.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,308,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

