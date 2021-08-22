Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CABGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlsberg A/S presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.88. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $38.75.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

