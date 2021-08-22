Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BECTY opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.33. Bechtle has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

Get Bechtle alerts:

Shares of Bechtle are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 2nd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.