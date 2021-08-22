Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) to “Buy”

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Get Acerinox alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Acerinox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acerinox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

ANIOY opened at $6.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19. Acerinox has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.00 and a beta of 1.71.

About Acerinox

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acerinox (ANIOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.