Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have 33.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of 32.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

OTCMKTS BKHYY opened at $43.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.90. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.7183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

