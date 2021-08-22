Zacks Investment Research Downgrades USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $95.50 on Wednesday. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $72.03 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.31.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $156,625.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $26,462.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,990 shares of company stock valued at $389,746 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 87.9% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 155.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after buying an additional 99,993 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 112,266.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 352.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 89.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

