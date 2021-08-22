Zacks Investment Research Downgrades USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “
Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $95.50 on Wednesday. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $72.03 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.31.
In related news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $156,625.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $26,462.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,990 shares of company stock valued at $389,746 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 87.9% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 155.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after buying an additional 99,993 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 112,266.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 352.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 89.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
