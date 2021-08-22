Rotork (LON:ROR) Given Buy Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ROR. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.29) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

ROR stock opened at GBX 329.40 ($4.30) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 344.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. Rotork has a 52-week low of GBX 275.20 ($3.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The stock has a market cap of £2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

