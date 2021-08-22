Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $63.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Haemonetics has outperformed its industry. The company registered year-over-year growth in revenues driven by recovery in business. The company’s Hospital business was robust along with an uptick in the Hemostasis Management product line. Strong end-market demand for NexSys PCS system with Persona technology buoys optimism. The company has also reinstated its full-year 2022 guidance, which is encouraging. Notably, Haemonetics exited the first quarter with better-than-expected results. However, Haemonetics’ sluggish Blood Center business performance in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 is discouraging. The rise in the company’s restructuring related costs is building pressure on the bottom line. A highly-leveraged balance sheet is an added woe. Economic uncertainty and stiff competition remain concerns.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Haemonetics from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. began coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.50.

HAE opened at $59.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.58. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. Research analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $149,569.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,281 shares of company stock valued at $959,891 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAE. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

