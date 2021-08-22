High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) versus Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Head to Head Comparison

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) and Boqii (NYSE:BQ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of Boqii shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares High Tide and Boqii’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio High Tide $61.92 million N/A -$4.73 million N/A N/A Boqii $154.31 million 1.52 -$29.68 million ($0.17) -15.29

High Tide has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boqii.

Profitability

This table compares High Tide and Boqii’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets High Tide -21.16% -37.66% -13.81% Boqii -23.23% N/A -48.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for High Tide and Boqii, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score High Tide 0 0 0 0 N/A Boqii 0 1 1 0 2.50

Boqii has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 284.62%. Given Boqii’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boqii is more favorable than High Tide.

Summary

Boqii beats High Tide on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc. operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores. In addition, the company provides data analytics services, as well as operates Grasscity.com and CBDcity.com platforms. As of June 3, 2021, it operated 88 retail locations in Canada. The company was formerly known as High Tide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to High Tide Inc. in October 2018. High Tide Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

