Financial Comparison: GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) vs. iHuman (NYSE:IH)

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) and iHuman (NYSE:IH) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GP Strategies and iHuman’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GP Strategies $473.11 million 0.76 $7.07 million $0.73 28.22 iHuman $81.52 million 4.32 -$5.74 million N/A N/A

GP Strategies has higher revenue and earnings than iHuman.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GP Strategies and iHuman, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GP Strategies 0 3 0 0 2.00 iHuman 0 0 1 0 3.00

GP Strategies currently has a consensus price target of $21.28, suggesting a potential upside of 3.32%. iHuman has a consensus price target of $26.10, suggesting a potential upside of 294.86%. Given iHuman’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iHuman is more favorable than GP Strategies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.7% of GP Strategies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of iHuman shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of GP Strategies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GP Strategies and iHuman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GP Strategies 2.73% 9.09% 5.38% iHuman N/A N/A N/A

Summary

GP Strategies beats iHuman on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corp. provides training, e-Learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following Geographic Segments: North America, EMEA and Emerging Markets (Latin America and Asia Pacific countries). It provides Workforce Transformation Services into three primary solution sets: Organizational Performance Solutions (OPS), Technical Performance Solutions (TPS) and Automotive Performance Solutions (APS). The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc. provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories. It also provides learning materials in physical and digital formats; and learning devices. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

