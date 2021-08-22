Reviewing Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) & All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM)

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) and All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and All For One Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esports Entertainment Group N/A -44.55% -33.67% All For One Media N/A N/A N/A

13.2% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of All For One Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Esports Entertainment Group and All For One Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esports Entertainment Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 All For One Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Esports Entertainment Group presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 187.72%. Given Esports Entertainment Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Esports Entertainment Group is more favorable than All For One Media.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and All For One Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esports Entertainment Group N/A N/A -$10.35 million ($0.68) -11.50 All For One Media $10,000.00 98.93 -$7.11 million N/A N/A

All For One Media has higher revenue and earnings than Esports Entertainment Group.

Risk & Volatility

Esports Entertainment Group has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, All For One Media has a beta of 11.86, indicating that its stock price is 1,086% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

All For One Media beats Esports Entertainment Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website. The company was formerly known as VGambling, Inc. and changed its name to Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. in May 2017. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Birkirkara, Malta.

About All For One Media

All For One Media Corp. engages in the development of entertainment and media content. The company specializes in creating, launching, and marketing of original pop music performed by boy bands and girl groups. It also produces motion pictures, pre-recorded music, television, live concert performances, and licensed merchandise. The company holds interest in the projects Crazy for the Boys, Drama-Drama and Dream Street. All For One Media was founded on March 2, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.