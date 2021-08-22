Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.89 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will report $66.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.34 million. Information Services Group posted sales of $61.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year sales of $269.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $258.91 million to $274.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $285.61 million, with estimates ranging from $280.68 million to $290.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Information Services Group.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Noble Financial boosted their target price on shares of Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of III. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

III stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $321.31 million, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

