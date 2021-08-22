Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FRNWF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Peel Hunt lowered Future to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

FRNWF opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.51. Future has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $49.04.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

