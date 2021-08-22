Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Short Interest Down 14.2% in July

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.8 days.

PAZRF stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. Plaza Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67.

PAZRF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins increased their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Plaza Retail REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

