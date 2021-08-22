ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,600 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 118,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 105,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALJJ opened at $1.24 on Friday. ALJ Regional has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $52.48 million, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ALJ Regional during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ALJ Regional by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 16,524 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ALJ Regional during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ALJ Regional by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 114,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ALJ Regional by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 66,351 shares in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services.

