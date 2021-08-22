Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Increased to C$54.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to C$54.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STLC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Stelco from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stelco to C$60.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark boosted their target price on Stelco to C$63.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CSFB boosted their target price on Stelco from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$56.83.

Get Stelco alerts:

STLC opened at C$43.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.51. Stelco has a 12-month low of C$8.95 and a 12-month high of C$50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 11.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Stelco’s payout ratio is 5.12%.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.