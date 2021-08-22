Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Upgraded by Oppenheimer to “Outperform”

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SPLK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Splunk from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Summit Insights raised Splunk from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group raised Splunk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Splunk has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.69.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $144.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.07. Splunk has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,681 shares of company stock worth $1,330,791 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Splunk by 1,668.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.