Raymond James Initiates Coverage on MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the newsletter publisher’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MKTW. JMP Securities initiated coverage on MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.80.

NASDAQ:MKTW opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. MarketWise has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,137,000. Corvex Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 157,732 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 98,250 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 1,398.0% during the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 236,682 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 220,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

