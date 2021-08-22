Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is a fully integrated life science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies that help deliver answers. Its products provide accuracy, simplicity and speed for the early diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as C. difficile, H. pylori, foodborne diseases and respiratory infections. In addition, the company develops and manufactures a variety of biological and non-biological materials used in proficiency testing programs. Meridian diagnostic products are used outside of the human body and require little or no special equipment. Meridian Bioscience designs their products to enhance the well-being of the patient-while reducing the total outcome costs of healthcare. Meridian has strong market positions in the areas of gastrointestinal infections, serology, parasitology and fungal disease diagnosis. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $843.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.34. Meridian Bioscience has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. Equities analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIVO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 36,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 75,450 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $3,175,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

